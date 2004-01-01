Jamie Carragher Likens Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire to Virgil van Dijk

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Manchester United's Harry Maguire, comparing him to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.





As a result of that likeness, Carragher thinks that Joe Gomez would be an ideal partner for Maguire at the back in the England national team.





The ex-Reds man had nothing but kind words for the United defender and even went on to say that Maguire is 'England's Virgil van Dijk'.





England boss Gareth Southgate has used numerous centre-backs during his time in charge. Players like John Stones, Micheal Keane, and Tyrone Mings have all been paired with Maguire in a bid to create a solid central defensive partnership.





England Training Session and Press Conference

But Carragher wants it to be Gomez who links up with Maguire in the future for England. Gomez has struck up a solid partnership with Van Dijk, and Carragher feels that a similar partnership could be replicated by Maguire and Gomez on the international stage.





Speaking on Sky Sports' The Football Show, as quoted by the Mirror, Carragher said: "I think Gomez, if the European Championships would have been on in the summer, I think he’s the one that would have gone alongside Harry Maguire.





"I think Harry Maguire is the Virgil van Dijk of England if you like, he’s that big commanding figure and he’s the one who’s almost the first centre-back on the team sheet.





"There was a back three in there at the last tournament, there was John Stones who’s almost fallen away a little bit really. It looked like there was decent competition at centre-back, but for me it looks like Joe Gomez."





AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Carragher also thinks that Gomez's relationship and understanding with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a big asset going forward for both club and country.





He added: "We know they’re both really good players in terms of Trent going forward, and Joe has just been mentioned alongside Rio Ferdinand and automatically you think of how graceful he is and coming out with the ball. But actually you look at his defensive record in a Liverpool shirt and it’s really good and that’s very important at international level."





Both Gomez and Alexander-Arnold have played a big part defensively for Liverpool this season. They have been part of a defence that has only conceded 21 goals in the Premier League all season.





22-year-old Gomez was unlucky not to play at the 2018 World Cup as he was ruled out with an injury. The defender would have been hoping to play an important part in the Euros, but the tournament has now been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



