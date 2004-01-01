Jamie Carragher: Liverpool 'believe' they can win Premier League title

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says ‘everyone connected with the club’ now believes they will go on and win the Premier League title for the second time in three seasons. following Wednesday’s victory over Arsenal.

Liverpool were always favourites to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, but their hard-fought 2-0 win came just 24 hours after Manchester City had dropped points against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

That means that City’s lead, which was double figures at one stage in January, is now just a single point.

What’s more, the two clubs are due to face each other at the Etihad Stadium next month in what will be billed as an early potential title decider. Liverpool are set to face Watford at home before then and would be expecting to travel to Manchester full of confidence.

“I think everyone connected with Liverpool Football Club will believe they will go on and win the title,” Carragher reflected to Sky Sports.

“It's the first time I've ever thought that throughout the season. I've always thought that Man City would [win it]. There's still a point in it. But I think the momentum Liverpool have, the game they have coming up next, they could go top of the league.

Carragher continued, “You can see the reaction from the supporters and the players now. Man City are still in great form, they're just dropping points a little bit.”

City won 12 Premier League games in a row between early November and mid-January, but have now dropped points in three of their last seven league games. It highlights the fine margins at play and the level that any prospective challenger has to be at.

Victory over Arsenal on Wednesday was Liverpool’s ninth in a row in the league, while the result also ended the home side's five-match winning streak.

