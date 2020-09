Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool are looking to make a handful of sales before they consider splashing the cash on new signings.

It has been a quiet transfer window for Liverpool thus far, with left-back Kostas Tsimikas the only new arrival at Anfield, which came about following Dejan Lovren's move to Zenit Saint Petersburg. However, the Reds have been linked with a whole host of potential signings.

The player who has dominated headlines is Bayern Munich 's Thiago Alcántara, but Carragher told Sky Sports (via The Mirror ) that he expects Klopp to authorise a few departures before pursuing the Spaniard.

"Liverpool have got three or four players in the squad they are looking to move on," he said. "It seems like they have to sell before they buy, that was the case with Dejan Lovren. He had to leave before a left-back could come in.

"Liverpool lost players to bring Virgil van Dijk in and the goalkeeper [Alisson]. There's no point buying for the sake of it, but I do feel they need someone to supplement the front three.

"I think the huge clamour for Thiago is a little bit disrespectful to Liverpool's current midfield three.

Yes he would add something different. But if he doesn't come in, it's not the end of the world, this is still a fantastic midfield for Liverpool."



It was Philippe Coutinho whose £142m move to Barcelona largely financed the blockbuster deals for Van Dijk and Alisson, but fortunately for Liverpool, their targets this summer are not expected to be so expensive, with Thiago valued at close to £27m.

To raise that kind of money and free up space in the squad, Liverpool have been tipped to sell Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona for a similar fee, but there are a few other avenues for Klopp to explore.

The likes of Loris Karius, Marko Grujić, Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri have all been linked with exits this summer, while young forward Rhian Brewster could even be sold if a buyer agrees to a buy-back clause.

Once those players are sold, Liverpool will be able to switch their focus to new signings. Thiago's name is high on the wish list, with the likes of Watford's Ismaïla Sarr and Wolves' Adama Traoré are rumoured targets as well.

