Jamie Carragher Picks His Liverpool Team of the Decade

​Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named his Reds team of the decade, and it is dominated by Jürgen Klopp's Champions League-winning stars.

At the start of the 2010s, Liverpool spent five of their first six seasons outside the top four and even struggled to qualify for the Europa League at times, but Klopp's arrival helped transform the Reds into title contenders and European giants once more.

Unsurprisingly, Carragher told ​Sky Sports that he would include no less than nine of the current ​Liverpool cohort in his team of the decade, which speaks volumes of the side's improvement in recent years.

The former centre-back chose Alisson in goal, behind the current defence of ​Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joël Matip and Andy Robertson.





His first change to the lineup comes in midfield. Current captain Jordan Henderson is joined by former captain Steven Gerrard, who was a core part of the Liverpool side who came close to lifting the ​Premier League title in the 2013/14 campaign.

When selecting Henderson, Carragher said: " He's been there for almost the whole decade, he almost won the title under Brendan Rodgers, providing great energy for that team.





"He's shown great leadership and is fantastic for the dressing room. He's a Champions League winner and could be a Premier League winner this season."





Further forward, Carragher returns to the current lineup with the exhilarating trio of ​Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino and ​Sadio Mané , who have proven to make up perhaps the most exciting forward line in world football in recent years.

Carragher claimed that the group " are head and shoulders above the forwards Liverpool have had in the last 10 years", but the only other man who earns his way into the team at striker is current ​Barcelona man ​Luis Suárez .





Between 2011 and 2014, Suárez racked up 82 goals and 47 assists in 133 appearances, including 31 goals in his final league season as Rodgers' side nearly lifted the title.

