Jamie Carragher Picks Out 2 Liverpool Starlets Who Could Become First Team Regulars

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has picked out starlets Curtis Jones and Neco Williams as two players who could save Jurgen Klopp 'a lot of money' in the transfer window.

Jones and Williams have been limited to a few appearances in cup competitions for the Reds this season, but the pair have impressed when given the opportunity on the big stage.

And Carragher believes that the youth academy duo could 'make that jump' to play with the current Liverpool first-team, and the former defender also believes Jones could provide some extra 'creativity' in the Reds' midfield, as reported by ​the Liverpool Echo.

​"Curtis has kicked on this year but that's what young players do," Carragher explained.





"They just make a jump and you're never quite sure when it's going to happen but they have to make that jump if they're going to rise to the ability of the first-team and it looks like he has made that jump now.

"When he plays in the younger team, it almost looks like he's a first-team player dropping down to play with the younger players.

"The one criticism of this Liverpool team is sometimes a lack of creativity from central midfield, and I think he could provide that.

"Whether ​Liverpool go into the market to change that, or Minamino maybe changes that, but Curtis Jones and some of the other younger players will be putting things in the managers head about whether he needs to go into the transfer market."

Carragher was equally full of praise for Williams, who he thinks could dissuade Klopp from dipping into the market to cover the full-back areas in the future.

"We haven't got great cover at full-back - James Milner is there but he's a 34-year-old midfield player and when you consider Liverpool are the champions of Europe and how good they are, there should probably be another recognised player in those positions.

"But I do think Neco Williams, with the way he has played, you wouldn't think about going into the market to buy anyone and you've got Ki-Jana Hoever there as well.

"These young kids now and what they have done are going to save a lot of money in the summer."