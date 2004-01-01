Jamie Carragher has praised Liverpool’s recent transfer strategy and business, while explaining what positions he thinks they need to invest in.





The Reds finally confirmed their Premier League title in June, ending a 30-year wait for their 19th English league triumph. The former Liverpool defender spoke about their success off the pitch, and how significant the work of the board has been en route to their victory.





Carragher at Goodison Park for the Merseyside Derby.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Carragher said: “The club has been run well from the owners and that is what makes it not just a team winning the league, I think there is a lot more to it than that and I think people appreciate that. That is why I think Jürgen Klopp is getting so much credit, and rightly so.”





Liverpool won the Premier League with a record seven games left to play, and the Reds are still 21 points clear at the top despite a minor drop-off in form since the resumption of football since the coronavirus-enforced break.





Klopp has been instrumental in their league success, capping off a brilliant year at the helm. Having not won a single piece of silverware since arriving in 2015, the German has won the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and the Premier League in the last 13 months.





Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp celebrating.

Carragher added: “That is great credit to the people at the club and Klopp is massively involved in that for buying players as well. I think the amount of work Jürgen Klopp does on the training pitch to make sure those signings work to fit into his style of play.”





With the league title wrapped up, Liverpool will now be looking ahead to next season, and how to improve. The Reds need to make signings regardless of the quality of their current squad, with Carragher explaining where he believes they need to strengthen.





He said: “I would still like them if they possibly could to add an attacking talent to the front three, and maybe add some sort of back up for Andy Robertson. I just think an extra attacker and possibly looking at [Adam] Lallana and [Xherdan] Shaqiri moving on, so maybe just an extra couple of bodies in there.”





For more from Nischal Schwager-Patel, follow him on Twitter here!



