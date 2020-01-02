Jamie Carragher Reveals Flaws in Mohamed Salah's Game That Frustrate Him

​Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted that watching Mohamed Salah can be frustrating at times, before claiming that the Egyptian is underappreciated at Anfield.

Salah has been a prolific scorer ever since joining Liverpool, winning the Premier League golden boot in both of his seasons with the Reds to date.

But he is often considered the least important member of Liverpool's revered attacking trio, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino often taking the plaudits for their overall contributions.

Salah was on the scoresheet in Liverpool's tense 3-2 win over West Ham, but often gave the ball away when attempting to link up play, leading Carragher to admit on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football coverage that he is often frustrated by his output.

"He is a wide forward who plays narrow which means he is constantly marked when he receives the ball," Carragher began. "He almost marks himself in a way.

"But he is not as strong as [Sadio] ​Mané and he is not as clever as [Roberto] Firmino when the ball comes in to him. So, he does lose the ball a lot in situations like that. It can be frustrating watching Salah."

Carragher admitted that statistics alone should allow Salah some leeway, given his incredible goal record, before adding that Liverpool fans would likely accept him leaving if a big offer came in - which wouldn't be the same in the cases of Mane, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

“But I played with wide players at Anfield who would never score a goal," Carragher continued.

"They would go through a season and score one goal because they were obsessed with getting chalk on their boots, getting side on against the full-back and running at them.

"Speaking to Liverpool fans and looking at social media, I think Liverpool have got six world-class players. I think they have the goalkeeper, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

"I think if you asked Liverpool fans whether they would take big money for the other five, they would all say no, no matter what the money.

"There is no way they would sell Alisson or Van Dijk. But if you offered them £130m for Salah, they would think about it. That is why I say he is underappreciated."​

Salah now has 90 goals in 140 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, adding to that impressive tally as he netted the equaliser against West Ham before Jürgen Klopp's side made it 18 consecutive wins in the Premier League, ​equalling the record.

​Liverpool's number 11 may frustrate at times but he has been instrumental to the club's unprecedented success, with the £38m they paid for him back in 2017 looking like a better deal each and every day.