Jamie Carragher Reveals His Fairytale Ending to Liverpool's Season

​As Liverpool fans dream of imminent Premier League glory, Jamie Carragher has explained that lifting the trophy at Anfield woul d be the ideal finish to their record-breaking season, despite the chance to secure the title away to Manchester City.

Even with the demoralising loss to Watford this past weekend, the Reds remain 22 points ahead of the chasing pack.

Jürgen Klopp's side can clinch their maiden Premier League trophy and their first league title in 30 years by winning just four more matches.

Their first opportunity to win the league will be the trip to Manchester to face City at the Etihad on 5 April, but Carragher feels Anfield remains the ultimate location for Reds' fans to celebrate sealing the title.

While in conversation with t he Liverpool Echo, Carragher spoke of the ideal trophy celebrations. "There's a massive rivalry with City, on the pitch, with supporters and at boardroom level,” the Liverpool legend said.

"It would be good to win it there but seeing someone getting a goal that wins Liverpool the league at Anfield in front of 54,000 people who've been home and away for years, wanting to watch the Reds win the league, I think it would be nice to do it there."

The loss at Vicarage Road is still fresh and it was startling to see how this incredible Liverpool side were beaten so handily by relegation-threatened ​Watford.

However, Carragher was bullish in his assessment that this Reds side would bounce back from the weekend against ​Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

"I think the Watford defeat might make Jurgen Klopp go stronger and go the other way against Chelsea," added Carragher.

"He'll need to make sure everyone is right for ​Bournemouth and thinking he needs to get that game won because after that comes tough fixtures with ​Everton and City away.

"I know I've said the league is won, and it is, but you don't want to go on a bad run of form and almost limp across the line towards the title. That will be in his head to get it done as quickly as possible, starting with a win at Bournemouth."



