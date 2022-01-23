Jamie Carragher reveals Lionel Messi called him 'a donkey'

Headlines you never expected to read.

Yep, Jamie Carragher revealed on Sky Sports' Friday Night Football that PSG superstar and all-time great Lionel Messi sent him a message on Instagram mocking the Liverpudlian.

Following Watford's 3-0 loss at home to Norwich on Friday night, Carragher and fellow pundit Gary Neville selected their teams of the year for 2021, with the former omitting Messi from his lineup in place of Mohamed Salah.

"No Messi, we had that debate at the start of the season didn't we, [Cristiano] Ronaldo or Messi? I was the Messi man, [Neville] was Ronaldo," Carragher began explaining, before Neville interjected and revealed that Messi 'wasn't happy' with his colleague.

"No, he's not happy with me at all," Carragher confirmed. "I had a little pop at Ronaldo early in the season. I didn't think it was a great signing for United. And then I said the example of Messi, I didn't think Messi is a great signing for PSG. It was on [Sky Sports'] Monday Night Football.

"And I got a private message on Instagram from the man himself - I will not be showing my private messages. But he basically called me a donkey."

We'll just pause for laughter here before telling you Carragher's grovelling rebuttal. All done? Ok, let's go.

"So he watches Monday Night Football! So hopefully he watches Friday Night Football as well, because Lionel, I absolutely love you. [You are] the greatest player of all time, and compared to you I was a donkey."

But even then, Carragher was sticking to his guns.

"I accept that [he was a donkey], but you're not getting in this team. You haven't played well enough, even if you did win the Copa America in the summer. It's not enough to leave out my man, Mo Salah."

Here's hoping Messi rocks up to Sky studios for a Monday Night Football session to plead his case further in the near future...