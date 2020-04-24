Jamie Carragher Reveals Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus & Insists Season Must Finish

Jamie Carragher has said that his wife recently tested positive for COVID-19, and said that the current football season must finish.

The Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit revealed that his wife is the second person in his family to contract the disease after his aunt also tested positive.

Carragher gave his thoughts on the pandemic, as well as the debate over what should be done with the football season.

My family as well as football has been affected by the Coronavirus, but the virus should not mean league placings are immaterial. Uefa said ‘Sporting Merit’ will decide European places @premierleague should do the same with title winners & relegation.



Writing in his column for The Telegraph, he said: “Nobody needs to tell me that the health of those closest to us matters most. My wife, Nicola, has tested positive for COVID-19, though she has thankfully now recovered.

“My aunt was in hospital with COVID-19 last week and is recovering.”

The UK has been on a nationwide lockdown for just over a month, which was extended last week until at least 7 May as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Carragher discussed the potential return of football, adding: “So while I am eager for the games to return, it goes without saying that nobody wants decisions taken for the wrong reasons, at the wrong time, contrary to government and scientific advice.

“But where football is concerned, I also firmly believe this: although the safety of players, fans, staff and the broader public is top of the agenda in the decision-making process, sporting integrity must be second.”

Football federations across Europe are deciding the next steps to take. The Bundesliga could return as soon as 9 May, whereas the Eredivisie has been cancelled, denying league leaders Ajax a 35th league title.

On Thursday, UEFA made an announcement over qualification for next season. They announced that qualifying for next season’s Champions League and Europa League should be determined on ‘sporting merit’.

Carragher said that he welcomes UEFA’s latest decision, praising their merit-based decision. He said: “I would like the Premier League and English Football League to follow UEFA’s lead and make a similarly clear statement.

“That ensures that as well as Champions League and Europa League qualification, there will be title winners, promotion and relegation.” ​

