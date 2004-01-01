Jamie Carragher sends warning to Mohamed Salah over Liverpool contract stand-off

Jamie Carragher has warned Mohamed Salah that his superstar form may not survive if he chooses to leave Liverpool.

Salah's current contract expires at the end of next season and talks over an extension have yet to bear fruit, with the winger recently insisting that money is not the only reason that a new deal has not yet been signed.

Speculative links between Salah and Barcelona have emerged as a result of the stand-off, with some outlets tipping the 29-year-old to follow in the footsteps of Philippe Coutinho by swapping Anfield for Camp Nou.

Carragher was quick to point to players like Coutinho as a warning to Salah that superstar players can struggle to maintain those levels away from Liverpool.

"I think Salah should sign," he said on Sky Sports. "[Jurgen Klopp] has turned good players into great players and Salah is one of them.

"This suits him, Jurgen Klopp suits him, but I think he should remember about two or three players who left and thought the grass was greener, and then look at what they are doing this season."

Carragher wasn't the only former Red to weigh in on Salah's situation, with Jamie Redknapp claiming Liverpool would not struggle to replace the Egyptian if he does leave.

"The players have the power. One thing I learned from being at this club is that they will reward you and look after you when you are doing well," Redknapp said.

"But sometimes if we give him a big money... I wouldn’t give anyone more money than Virgil van Dijk. He should be on the most. They will find another Mo Salah but you won’t find another Van Dijk. There will always be another great striker who comes to this club."