Jamie Carragher Slams 'Disrespectful' Cries for Liverpool to Sign Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at the clamour for the Reds to sign Bayern star Thiago Alcantara this summer, claiming it is 'disrespectful' to the current crop of midfielders who ended their long wait for Premier League glory.

Jurgen Klopp's troops broke the 30-year curse last season, as the Merseysiders romped to title glory in a breathtaking year of football. But supporters are growing concerned by the lack of investment over the summer, and this has led to many fans begging for the signing of Bayern star Thiago.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield all summer, having guided Bayern to Champions League glory last season before openly admitting his desire to leave the German giants.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher is refusing to get caught up in the hype to sign the Spaniard, however, and even brandished the calls for his arrival as 'disrespectful' to the current set of heroes, quoted by the Metro.

"Liverpool have got three or four players in the squad they are looking to move on," Carragher explained. "It seems like they have to sell before they buy, that was the case with Dejan Lovren. He had to leave before a left-back could come in.

"Thiago would give Liverpool’s midfield something different, no doubt. I think the huge clamour for Thiago is a little bit disrespectful to Liverpool’s current midfield three.

"Yes he would add something different. But if he doesn’t come in, it’s not the end of the world, this is still a fantastic midfield for Liverpool."

The Reds did look in need of an injection of freshness on Saturday afternoon, as they were pushed all the way by newly-promoted Leeds United in a narrow 4-3 victory at Anfield. Klopp's side defended poorly, and their midfield was run ragged at times by a dynamic and energetic side orchestrated by the mercurial Marcelo Bielsa.

Calls for Thiago won't be subsiding anytime soon then - probably until the transfer window closes.