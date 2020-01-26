Jamie Carragher Urges Liverpool to Sign Jadon Sancho & Timo Werner This Summer

Jamie Carragher has called on his former side Liverpool to prioritise the signing of world class attacking players this summer. He suggested that the Reds should target winger Jadon Sancho, and striker Timo Werner - both of whom impressed in the Champions League this week.

Liverpool arguably already have the world's greatest front-three at their disposal - the deadly triumvirate of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have netted 44 times across all competitions so far this season.

However, with back-up forward Divock Origi struggling to make the same impact he did at the back-end of last campaign, Jurgen Klopp has limited alternatives to step in for each of his first-choice front three.

The former Liverpool man feels that the club ought to seriously consider making a move for both ​Borussia Dortmund's Sancho, and RB Leipzig's Werner - two of the Bundesliga's best players.

It is thought that both the Englishman and ​German would be open to a move to Anfield, were concrete interest to materialise.

In an interview with ​Viasport Football in the build-up to Leipzig's 1-0 victory over Tottenham, Carragher said, "Things can change very quickly. If you look at ​Tuesday night, the big problem for Liverpool is when one of those front-three are not playing."

"Mane had to come off and the player they bring on is Divock Origi, who is a Liverpool legend because of what happened last year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it's not quite good enough for the best team in the world to be bringing that quality on."

.@Carra23: – But now I think is definitely the time for Liverpool to reinforce. Certainly in the attack.



(@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/r4ln1KqNFt — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) February 19, 2020

"Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer. ​Sancho or Werner? I'll take both. They don't need to let anyone go, they just need to add to the squad that they've got."

With Takumi Minamino the only attacking arrival over the last two transfer windows, Carragher anticipates Klopp and co. are waiting for the right moment to strengthen.





"Don't forget, ​Liverpool never signed a player last summer so you would think there's a lot of money there waiting to be spent."

"Jurgen Klopp is probably just waiting another year on, some players getting a year older and then he can maybe refresh it."

"He gave Origi a new contract so he couldn't go and buy an attacking player on the back of that but now I think is definitely the time for Liverpool to reinforce, certainly in attack, to keep those three on their toes and to rotate them, play different systems."

While the Reds struggled in attack on Tuesday, Werner scored the winner for Leipzig in their 1-0 victory over Spurs on Wednesday, and Sancho played a pivotal role in Dortmund's 2-1 win over PSG.

Klopp's men will already be relishing the return leg against Atlético at Anfield, where they will attempt to overturn the ​1-0 deficit suffered on Tuesday night.