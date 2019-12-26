Javier Mascherano Tweets Two-Word Appreciation of Trent Alexander-Arnold After Leicester Performance

Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano delivered a two-word assessment of the Reds' 4-0 victory over Leicester on Boxing Day - taking to Twitter to single out Trent Alexander-Arnold's contribution.

The 21-year-old ran Leicester ragged from right back on Thursday evening, providing two excellent crosses for Roberto Firmino's brace and bagging Liverpool's fourth goal himself with a fine finish.



​Mascherano's match report was simple: 'Alexander-Arnold', and it was hard to disagree with his take on the game.

Alexander-Arnold — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) December 26, 2019

The Argentine spent three seasons at Liverpool from 2007-2010, playing in the team that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title by four points in 2008/09, and it seems that he is enjoying ​the Reds' current success. Just days earlier, Mascherano tweeted his congratulations for their FIFA Club World Cup triumph.

The demolition over Leicester opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with Liverpool possessing a game in hand over the Foxes and Manchester City facing a tough away trip to Wolves on Friday evening.

While the Reds maintain their charge for a first-ever Premier League title, ​Alexander-Arnold has continued his development into one of world football's finest right-backs and his club's most influential players.

Developing an impressive knack for dictating the game from his full-back position, the 21-year-old has featured in all of Liverpool's 18 Premier League fixtures and provided eight assists. This follows an impressive contribution in the 2018/19 season, in which Alexander-Arnold notched 12 assists from 29 appearances - a record tally for a defensive player.

Earlier in the season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of his full backs' influence to their official website - confirming that Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson's contribution from the wings is an integral part of their strategy.