Joachim Andersen labels Darwin Nunez headbutt 'really stupid'

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has hit out at the 'really stupid' decision from Darwin Nunez to get himself sent off in Monday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Andersen and Nunez had been tussling all game before things exploded in the 57th minute when the Liverpool striker pushed his head up against Andersen, earning himself a red card and a likely three-game suspension.

“The whole game I sat really close to him, I annoyed him a lot and did well against him,” Andersen admitted to the Evening Standard. “I think that’s why he was angry with me.

“He headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn’t do that. I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, is really stupid, so it’s a clear red card.”

Andersen later took to social media to post a number of abusive messages and death threats he had received in the wake of the incident, calling on the Premier League and social media companies to work together to address the messages.

Joachim Andersen says he’s been sent 300-400 messages of abuse online after yesterdays match. He’s posted examples on his Instagram story. Some of them include death threats #CPFC pic.twitter.com/L5O2qeYxvR — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) August 16, 2022

On the result, Andersen told Viaplay: “It was a good point. It’s so difficult to come to Anfield and play against this team.

"I’m still a little bit disappointed because it’s 1-0 and we are a man up and then they score a goal like that. Brilliant from Diaz but, to be honest, we need to close him down. He was four against one, he drew four guys so we need to close that down.



“For the rest, I think we defended like warriors. We don’t concede many chances, we fight in the box, we squeeze, we fight with everything we know.

“We wanted to play a little bit more on the ball. Especially after the red card, we didn’t do well enough on the ball, but you know how well Liverpool press, it’s so difficult. I know it’s so easy to see from the outside but on the pitch it’s not easy.”