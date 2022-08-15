Joachim Andersen reports abusive messages to police after Darwin Nunez red card

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has reported hundreds of abusive messages received on Instagram to the police.

The Denmark international was bombarded with angry messages for his role in Darwin Nunez's sending off during Liverpool's Premier League game with Palace at Anfield - a game that finished 1-1.

Uruguayan striker Nunez, making his home debut, was sent off by referee Paul Tierney after headbutting Andersen following an altercation between the pair in the penalty area. The 26-year-old had been niggling at the Liverpool striker for most of the evening before things exploded in the penalty area - Nunez seemingly unhappy with Andersen pushing him prior to a cross coming in.

Posting on Instagram some examples of the messages he received, Andersen wrote: "Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.

"Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this," he added.

BBC Sport report that Andersen has now reported the messages to police via Palace's police liaison officers, while a Premier League spokesperson confirmed they had been in touch with the club.

Speaking about the incident with Nunez, Andersen said in interview: “The whole game I sat really close to him, I annoyed him a lot and did well against him. I think that’s why he was angry with me.

“He headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn’t do that. I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, is really stupid, so it’s a clear red card.”

Nunez will serve at least a three-match suspension for the sending off, with the dismissal the first violent conduct red card issued under Jurgen Klopp's management at Liverpool.

