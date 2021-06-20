Joan Laporta claims Man Utd & Liverpool were 'real founders' of Super League

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that it was Manchester United and Liverpool who led the charge to form the infamous Super League.

United and Liverpool were two of 12 teams who committed to forming a breakaway European competition - alongside Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter - but plans quickly collapsed amid enormous fan backlash.

Barcelona, Real and Juventus continue to back the proposal, with Laporta insisting football needs the Super League to survive, and the Barça president has also suggested that the two English sides played a bigger role than they would like to admit.

"Liverpool and United were the real founders of the Super League," he told La Vanguardia. "UEFA threatened and was demagogic.

"The clubs have still not paid the compensation for leaving. The Super League project is alive. It will be the most attractive competition in the world, and it will be based on meritocracy and solidarity."

Liverpool owner John W. Henry has been accused of leading the project | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Both United and Liverpool were relatively quick to follow Chelsea in pulling out of the Super League, but for the Red Devils, the chaos didn't end there.

Thousands of supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of a Premier League game against Liverpool to protest against the ownership of the Glazer family, whom many had always suspected were ringleaders of the English teams and their involvement in the Super League.

Fortunately for United, things have calmed down somewhat in recent weeks, with co-chairman Joel Glazer taking a more public approach to his business in an attempt to build a relationship with the club's fanbase.

The Glazers have vowed to change | Michael Regan/Getty Images

As for the Super League, it seems as though we're not going to get an end to the drama soon. Laporta is adamant that the plans are still alive and he will continue to push to introduce them, despite just two other teams agreeing with him.

United and Liverpool, alongside the rest of the rebel English sides, have already agreed to punishments from both the Premier League and UEFA, formally apologising for their roles in the Super League and promising never to attempt something like that again.

