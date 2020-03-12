Joao Felix Admits Awe at Liverpool Atmosphere During Champions League Win

Joao Felix has admitted he felt in awe of Liverpool and their atmosphere at Anfield during Wednesday night's Champions League clash.

Felix's Atleti ultimately came out on top but not before Georginio Wijnaldum's header sent the game to extra time. Roberto Firmino later put the home side in front in the tie.

However, Marcos Llorente's double sealed Atletico's passage to the quarter finals, with Alvaro Morata wrapping things up late on.

Speaking after the game, Felix admitted the noise made by the crowd for Wijnaldum and Firmino's goals was memorable.

He said, as quoted by ​AS: "It was incredible. I shouldn't say it, but when they scored, seeing the stadium and their way of celebrating...

“I had seen this on television, but seeing it live and being within this great atmosphere...hardly anyone wins here and we are so happy. ”

When asked whether ​Atleti could win the competition, Felix replied: “We will take it game by game. In this competition you need to have some luck and put in a lot of hard work. We work hard and maybe we can have that bit of luck.”

​Liverpool were previously linked with Felix while the youngster was wowing scouts at Benfica, and Felix also revealed how he embraced Reds manager Jurgen Klopp after the game.

He added: “When we crossed paths I thanked him and he gave me a big hug.”

Atleti have struggled in La Liga so far this season, sitting sixth and 13 points behind leaders ​Barcelona during a season in which they were expected to challenge for the title.

They will await their quarter-final draw once the remaining last 16 ties conclude, though there are doubts over whether the competition will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.