Joe Gomez explains what surprises him about Thiago

Joe Gomez has admitted that Thiago Alcantara's vision when passing continues to surprise him at Liverpool.

Thiago impressed in Saturday's 2-0 win over Watford, in which Gomez made the most of a rare start to grab an assist for Diogo Jota's headed opener.

"It's a special team," Gomez told the club's official website. "Thiago is one of many, we [have] got so much talent in this team.

"Sometimes I don't see them [passes], even if you're receiving them, you just get surprised that he comes your way but that is one of his qualities, I think, breaking lines and advancing us, always looking to play a forward pass is one of his top attributes. We have such a strong midfield [group]."

Gomez, who also confessed to working on his attacking game as he tries to battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot on the right of Liverpool's defence, admitted his focus is now on forcing his way back into the England squad.

"Obviously, that's a goal of mine," Gomez explained. "[I'm] not looking too far ahead, but there's a World Cup this year and it's obviously a goal of mine to try to do all I can.

"I know the focus starts here, I can't think about the outside and so on. All I can do is try to apply myself here and hopefully reap the rewards of that. Of course, it is an aspiration, but the main thing is applying myself at Liverpool and seeing what comes of it."