Joe Gomez 'Fears' Knee Injury Could Rule Him Out for Entire Season

There are growing concerns that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury on international duty.

The defender fell during an England training session on Wednesday, and was instantly ruled out of the Three Lions' upcoming fixtures against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

Gomez sustained the injury during England training | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Gomez has returned to Liverpool for a scan to determine the extent of the damage, with the results expected on Thursday.

The Independent and the Mirror both report that the centre back 'fears' he could miss the rest of the season, and potentially the rescheduled Euro 2020, as a result of the injury.

Nothing can be confirmed until the results of the scan are announced, but there are particular concerns about the manner in which Gomez went down, given that he was unchallenged and had nobody else around him him.

The news is a bitter blow for Liverpool, who are already having to contend with the absence of influential centre half Virgil van Dijk, after the Dutchman suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury against Everton in October.

Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is also sidelined with a calf injury which is expected to keep him out for a month, while Fabinho - who had been deputising for van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool backline - is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

England manager Gareth Southgate offered an update on Gomez's injury on Wednesday, but was unsure on the severity of the injury.

Liverpool could be without both Gomez and van Dijk for the rest of the season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain, and the fact there was nobody around him when the injury happened," Southgate said. "We just have to wait and see what the scans show, and we are all hopeful for him that it is not what it might be. But it's not a good situation."