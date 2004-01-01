Joe Gomez handed new Liverpool shirt number for 2022/23 season

Joe Gomez has opted to switch his Liverpool squad number from 12 to two ahead of the new Premier League season.

The defender has worn 12 since his 2015 arrival from Charlton Athletic, but has decided to change it on the eve of the Reds' Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

He will now wear the number two shirt which has been vacant since Nathanial Clyne left the club. Over the years, the likes of Glen Johnson, Stephane Henchoz and Alvaro Arbeloa have all sported the number.

Gomez, who signed a new five-year contract earlier this month, played the majority of last season as a right-back, playing understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and such a number change hints that this may his position for Liverpool moving forward.

The 25-year-old played a big role in Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League title-winning campaign alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back, but having suffered an ACL injury months into the following season, has struggled to win back his place.

Liverpool have confirmed that fans who have purchased a Gomez shirt with the number 12 on the back through official club stores will be reimbursed by the England international himself in exchange for one with his new number.

Jurgen Klopp's men take on Man City at King Power Stadium on Saturday but will also face French side Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday for one final friendly.