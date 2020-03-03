Joe Gomez Opens Up on Aftermath of England Confrontation With Raheem Sterling

Liverpool's Joe Gomez has addressed his November altercation with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling on England duty, admitting he went through a 'difficult period'.
The defender had been in an altercation with Sterling during Liverpool's feisty 3-1 victory over Manchester City but had assumed that the situation was now over following the end of the match.
However, tensions continued to run high in the England camp days later when the 22-year-old went over to Sterling to shake the player's hand. Taking the act as offensive, Sterling attempted to put the Liverpool player in a headlock, resulting in a scratch down the side of Gomez's face.
Speaking to The Athletic on the incident, Gomez said:
“I haven’t really processed it," he added. "With what happened brings experience. I went out to train and I knew that the first session after it came out publicly, eyes were going to be on me. I was never used to that before. So, good or bad, it was an experience.”
Source : 90min