Joe Gomez Picks Up 'Serious' Injury in England Training

Liverpool Joe Gomez has picked up a 'serious' injury while training for England, according to reports.

The news is another crushing blow for Jurgen Klopp with the Reds already seriously short of options at centre-back.

Defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk picked up an ACL injury during the Merseyside Derby last month while Fabinho is also out. Joel Matip has only just returned from a knock of his own as well, with youngsters Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips filling in during recent matches.

News of Gomez's injury comes courtesy of several sources, including the Daily Mail. They report that Liverpool fear that the 23-year-old will miss a significant part of their title defence this season with the knock.

It is likely that England boss Gareth Southgate will provide an update on Gomez's fitness during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

From the Three Lions perspective, Gomez's absence strengthens the chances of Everton's Michael Keane or Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings starting their side's Nations League games over the next seven days.

More to follow...