Joe Gomez signs new Liverpool contract until 2027

Liverpool have confirmed that defender Joe Gomez has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has been used as cover in Jurgen Klopp's defence at both centre-back and right-back over the past couple of seasons, playing just eight Premier League games last year and 21 in all competitions.

With his previous deal expiring in 2024, Liverpool have now confirmed that Gomez will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

"It's obviously a special moment for me and my family," he said after signing. "Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don't take for granted.

"It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best - if not the best - clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

"Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

"I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead."

Gomez also took the chance to warn the rest of the Premier League that Liverpool are gunning for more silverware and he plans to stock up his trophy cabinet over the next five years.

"I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all," he added.

"We definitely have the ability to do that and the belief is there, it's just about us taking it one game at a time, like we did last season, and just being true to ourselves, playing the way we play under the gaffer's guidance.

"Who is to say we can't go on to do more than we did last season?"