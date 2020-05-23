Joe Gomez Talks Training and Haircuts as Liverpool Squad Return to Melwood

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has discussed his side's return to training, as hopes of the Premier League season resuming continue to build.

The Reds have not played a competitive game since their costly 3-2 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, and only just returned to training last week after it was deemed safe to do so.

Before the suspension of the league season, Liverpool had been in inspired form, with the club almost certain to clinch their first Premier League title after coming up short in a frantic title race last season.

As for Gomez, his solid partnership with Dutchman Virgil van Dijk had been the catalyst for the side's dominant performances this season.