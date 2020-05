Joe Gomez Talks Training and Haircuts as Liverpool Squad Return to Melwood

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has discussed his side's return to training, as hopes of the Premier League season resuming continue to build.

The Reds have not played a competitive game since their costly 3-2 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, and only just returned to training last week after it was deemed safe to do so.

Before the suspension of the league season, Liverpool had been in inspired form, with the club almost certain to clinch their first Premier League title after coming up short in a frantic title race last season.

As for Gomez, his solid partnership with Dutchman Virgil van Dijk had been the catalyst for the side's dominant performances this season.

With the players now returning to Melwood, Joe Gomez has been speaking to Liverpool's official website , in particular about the interesting array of haircuts that have been on show: "I’m enjoying it, I’m not one to be too fussed about getting a trim [regularly].

"Some lads, it’s ritual. But I don’t mind the freedom and having the excuse for it to look like that. I don’t mind. Some lads are struggling; Ox gave it a go didn’t he, he’s probably gagging to get a fresh trim I think," he added.

Despite the obvious joy of returning to training it has not all been fun and games, with the squad still being forced to train in small groups as part of the Premier League’s 'Return to Training Protocol'.

Speaking about this new training, Gomez has revealed that: "Obviously it has been great to be back in, under different circumstances. It’s a bit different to the normal sessions we would have, but it has been good.

"In a way it’s nice to work our way back into things [after] having such a long break and we’re doing that in a different way; probably not the standard sessions but still exposure to the ball and being among the team and on the pitch, which we haven’t had, " added the former Charlton defender.

With the league season perhaps nearing a return in the next few weeks, Liverpool and Gomez will be hoping to pick up where they left off.

Source : 90min