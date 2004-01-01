Joe Gomez to push for Liverpool exit in the summer

Joe Gomez is hopeful Liverpool will sanction a move away from the club this summer as he looks to mount a bid for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is spoilt for choice with his squad and even feels sorry for Gomez, whose playing time this season has been curtailed.

Gomez was first-choice the previous season before a knee injury ruled him out, costing him his place in England’s European Championship squad.

Since returning though, he has dropped down to fourth choice behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate and that has limited him to just one Premier League start. He did not even make the substitutes bench for the Carabao Cup final.

90min revealed in October Gomez was concerned about his England place, with one eye on the World Cup finals, and that remains the case.

With the World Cup beginning in November this year, Gomez knows he will need to begin the season starting - whichever club that would be with.

Klopp does not want to lose Gomez, insisting he has been unlucky and recognises his abilities.

“It's really unlucky for Joe, he has consistently played on an incredible level and has been one of the best centre-halves in England, but then the big injury came and little injuries on top of that,” the Liverpool boss said of Gomez last month.

"The only thing I can say as well, there are tougher things than being a squad player at the moment for Liverpool.

"It is never nice for the players, I understand that 100 per cent, but Joe takes it really professionally. He is a young lad and everything will be fine in the future but at the moment, it's for sure harder."

Despite Klopp’s hopes that Gomez will stay, 90min understands the defender wants to move, although he does have two years left on his current deal and will carry a hefty price tag.

One man who is desperate for Gomez to see more action, whether it be at Anfield or elsewhere, is England boss Gareth Southgate, who believes the Liverpool defender is one of his best options at the back.

90min can reveal that more half the Premier League are keen on landing him with the biggest interest emerging from Leicester, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.