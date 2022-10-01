Joel Matip insists Liverpool 'have to be better' after Brighton draw

Joel Matip admitted Liverpool must start to perform better after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Two early strikes from Leandro Trossard had the visiting Seagulls 2-0 up within the opening 18 minutes before Roberto Firmino pulled one back before half time.

Another strike from the Brazilian had the Reds back on level terms before a calamitous own goal from Adam Webster - not helped by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's flappy attempted clearance - put Jurgen Klopp's side ahead.

However, Brighton stayed in the contest and earned a thoroughly deserved point in Roberto De Zerbi's first match as manager after succeeding Graham Potter when Trossard converted at the back stick for his hat trick.

Matip said: "Brighton played really good, started really well. We didn't come through and they made our life quite hard. The second half was an improvement, but our expectations are higher than this."

When asked what positives can be taken, the former Schalke defender added: "I'm not sure about this. We can be happy about the one point because Brighton really played good. But we just have to be better, start better and show our quality.

"There are a lot of games and a lot of points to win, and we have to use the time and get back on track again."

Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Christopher Nkunku's future, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Newcastle's latest addition & David De Gea. The guys also talk Liverpool, the 'new Salah', Dusan Vlahovic & more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

The result was Liverpool's fourth draw in seven Premier League games so far this season, leaving them ninth and 11 points behind current leaders Arsenal having played a game fewer.

They return to Champions League action on Tuesday when they host Rangers in Group A, where they are three points behind table toppers Napoli.