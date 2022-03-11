Joel Matip named EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for February

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February.

Matip played every minute of Liverpool's four league games last month, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just once in a 3-1 victory over Norwich.

His impact was felt at the other end of the field as well. Matip played a nice pass to set up Diogo Jota to kick off the month with a 2-0 win over Leicester, before netting one of the six goals Liverpool put past Leeds in their final game of the month.

Making an impact at both ends of the pitch ?



Joel Matip is the @easportsfifa Player of the Month for February ?#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/zkTr2qbTu4 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2022

Those performances have seen Matip take home the award ahead of fellow nominees Che Adams, Ryan Fraser, Harry Kane, Ben Mee and Wilfried Zaha.

Matip becomes the third Liverpool player to win the prize this season, following Mohamed Salah in October and Trent Alexander-Arnold in November.

Partly thanks to Matip's form, Liverpool have closed the gap to Premier League leaders to six points, with Jurgen Klopp's men also holding a game in hand against their fierce rivals.