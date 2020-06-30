Joel Matip Reveals He Expects to Miss Remainder of 2019/20 Season Through Injury

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has revealed that he 'will not be' back on the pitch for the Reds again this season due to a foot injury.





The defender picked up the problem during the Reds' 0-0 draw with Everton at Goodison Park in their first game back after the resumption of play. Matip was replaced 17 minutes before the end of the game and was then ruled out of his side's clash with Crystal Palace.





Matip has now told Liverpool's official website that he doesn't expect to play for the Premier League champions again this season due to this foot problem.





"This season I will not be back on the pitch but for next season, I hope I’m going to be quite early a direct help for the team.”





With the 28-year-old now ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Joe Gomez is likely to keep his place in the side and partner Virgil van Dijk at the back. The pair helped the Reds keep a clean sheet as they ran out 4-0 winners over Crystal Palace last time out which, following Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea, was enough to see Jurgen Klopp's men secure their first ever Premier League crown.





Liverpool next travel to take on Man City on Thursday and although they have now sealed the title, they will be desperate to pick up another win as they chase yet more records. However, Klopp will not have Matip at his disposal for the trip.





The defender has struggled with a knee injury this season and, as a result, he has been limited to just nine appearances in the league in 2019/20. Despite overcoming his injury struggles in January, Matip went on to occupy a spot on the bench for the large majority of his side's games since, with Gomez the man chosen to partner Van Dijk.



