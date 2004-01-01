Joel Matip reveals what Liverpool have worked on during Dubai training camp

Joel Matip has revealed Liverpool have used their Dubai training camp to restore their focus ahead of their return to Premier League action.

The Reds stars who did not make it to the World Cup have been out competing in the Dubai Cup - a friendly tournament alongside Arsenal, AC Milan and Lyon.

It has allowed Liverpool to ramp up their preparations and match fitness ahead of the switch back to domestic football, with Jurgen Klopp's men facing a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City on December 22 before league action returns with a trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

"It was something different," Matip told in-house media of the camp. "It's really nice to get some sun also and to spend some time with the team to get your head completely into the game and prepare everything you need to do.

"It's not similar but in Germany we are used to having kind of a winter break but it's not that long, of course. [It's been good] to recharge the batteries and get the focus back on. It's something nice.

"Of course, we have to do some fitness work, but during the break you already did something for yourself. So you had the base to continue directly with the ball but we work also as a team together to improve our style and get back to what makes us strong."

Matip made his return from injury in the victory over Lyon earlier this month and is now gearing up for a reunion with Divock Origi, who left Liverpool on a free transfer to join AC Milan during the summer.

"Unfortunately for us, because he's always a big threat, but hopefully we can handle him!" the centre-back said of Origi. "Of course [it'll be good] to get some minutes into the legs and to get in better shape."