John Arne Riise reveals moment he felt 2005 Champions League run was going to be special

Exclusive - Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise has revealed the moment he started to think the Reds' near miraculous Champions League triumph in 2005 was meant to be.

Back in the 2004/05 season, during Rafa Benitez's first campaign as manager, Liverpool struggled domestically - losing 14 times on the way to a fifth-placed Premier League finish, some 37 points off eventual champions Chelsea.

However, it was a different story in the Champions League for the Reds, who won their fifth European Cup after coming from 3-0 down in the final to beat AC Milan on penalties.

John Arne Riise talks about Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp

A key member of that campaign, Riise told 90min that Liverpool's current team can learn from the famous one 16 years ago by harnessing the all or nothing mentality of the knockout stages.

Despite losing six on the bounce at home in the Premier League and falling to mid-table, Liverpool are going strong in the Champions League and hold a two-goal advantage over Leipzig from the first leg of the last 16 fixture.

"We had the same thing in 2005," Riise said. "We didn't play that well in the league, that came down to not having the biggest squad and the players we had, on paper, weren't the best best in Europe but we were a good, solid team.

"In the Champions League, if they have their day, and if Liverpool play the way they know they can, they can beat anybody. And they know that.

"It's one game - home and away. And you have to perform in that game. In the league it's more like, 'Ok, if you don't win this one there's another game in three days.' There's so many games...

"In the Champions League, if you lose you're out and that gives you something, an extra edge and power to keep fighting."

Riise with Steven Gerrard and the Champions League in 2005 | JOHN D MCHUGH/Getty Images

Riise also revealed when he first felt there was something special about Liverpool's run back in 2005, pinpointing the crucial group game against Olympiacos, in which Steven Gerrard scored a late wonderstrike to secure passage to the knockout stages.

Riise said: "I felt something special a few times [along the way] but especially the Olympiacos game - when Stevie scored that third goal.

"When those things are happening it gives you that feeling that 'Ok, something's going on here' because that doesn't happen, that strike and he we turned that game around.

"That was the first time I felt like we've got a chance here.

? A moment @LFC fans will never forget.



Gerrard ? Olympiacos, 16 years ago today!#UCL pic.twitter.com/4waa4pRf9v — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 8, 2020

"Then obviously, Juventus was a tough one, then Chelsea with Luis Garcia's ghost goal - which was a goal - and Gudjohnsen missing the chance in the last minute, those things are telling you that, when they are happening the same season you think 'we're going to win this!'

"[After the final] I thought 'yeah, I was right. It was meant to be'."

