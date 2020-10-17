Joël Matip Spotted Arriving at Hospital Amid Injury Rumours

Liverpool centre-back Joël Matip has been spotted arriving at hospital, amid rumours he picked up a muscular injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton.

Matip played all 90 minutes of the game, beginning alongside Virgil van Dijk but ending alongside Joe Gomez after the Dutchman picked up an ACL injury.

EXCLUSIVE: As revealed last night, Joël Matip left the field on Saturday complaining of an injury & needs a scan to asses the damage. Here he is, arriving at a Liverpool hospital moments ago. I hope to have an update on his condition later - fingers crossed. #LFC #exLFCemployee pic.twitter.com/9ScFIzh7gp — ex LFC employee. (@exLFCemployee03) October 19, 2020

With Van Dijk expected to miss at least a few months after undergoing surgery, Matip and Gomez are Liverpool's only recognised centre-backs in the squad, but the injury crisis might just be about to get worse.

As posted by Ex LFC Employee on Twitter, Matip arrived at a local hospital on Monday morning for a scan after complaining about an injury in the aftermath of Saturday's game, with Liverpool keen to understand the extent of the damage.

Matip hardly has the most encouraging injury record. He missed 20 games last season as a result of a knee injury and has been sidelined for a further 40 games since joining the club back in 2016.

Injuries have blighted Matip's time at Anfield | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Even if Matip misses just one game with this injury, Liverpool's squad will be stretched. Midfielder Fabinho may have to drop into defence, but that would leave the team without an anchor in the heart of the pitch.

Academy stars like Nat Phillips, Billy Koumetio and Sepp van den Berg could be called up, although whether any of them are ready for an extended run in the first team is a different question entirely.

Gomez may be on his own | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Klopp could well be facing the prospect of having just one senior centre-back available for the game.

Meetings with Sheffield United, Midtjylland and West Ham will follow that, before November kicks off with games against Serie A high-flyers Atalanta and Manchester City.

