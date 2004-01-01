Jonathan Tah: Premier League sides enquire about Bayer Leverkusen defender

Liverpool and Newcastle United have both held talks over a possible move for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, 90min understands.

The 26-year-old Germany international is approaching the final two years of his contract and was recently targeted by Nottingham Forest, who failed to lure Tah to the City Ground in the January transfer window.

However, sources have told 90min that Tah is interested in a move to the Premier League in the near future, and a number of sides have explored a potential deal.

Indeed, 90min understands that both Liverpool and Newcastle have spoken to intermediaries about his situation and the possibility of a January transfer.

West Ham United are known to be admirers of Tah and could make a move for the German as they seek to replace Craig Dawson, who was allowed to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window.

Leverkusen officials also spoke with Tottenham during the winter window and Tah's name was mentioned in those conversations, although the London outfit are understood to be prioritising a move for his defensive partner Piero Hincapie.

Leverkusen are in the middle of a transitional season under new manager Xabi Alonso, who took charge in October and has led the team away from the relegation zone and into tenth in the Bundesliga standings.

Tah has been a near-permanent starter for Alonso, starting 16 of Leverkusen's 19 league games so far, but 90min understands he is keen to take his talents to England at the end of the season.