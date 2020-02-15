Jordan Henderson Admits Constant Next Game Talk Is 'Boring' Everyone After Norwich Win

​Jordan Henderson has conceded neutral fans must be bored of Liverpool's game by game approach but made no apologies for it following Saturday's 1-0 win against Norwich.

The Reds have now stretched their lead to 25 points over Manchester City, who have played a game less, as they continue their unstoppable charge towards a first ever Premier League triumph and a first league title since 1989/90.





They only need to win five of their remaining 12 league games to do so, having won 25 of their 26 matches this season.

However, Henderson made no apologies after the victory at Carrow Road as the team look ahead to first leg trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Speaking to ​Liverpool FC, the captain said: "W e just focus on the next game. Everybody is bored of us (saying that), I know, but that’s the way we have approached it for a long time and there’s no need to change.





“We’ve got to recover quickly, we’ve got another big game in midweek against Atletico Madrid which will be another tough test, so we’ve just got to go there and do everything we can to get a good result.”

With just 12 minutes left of normal time at Carrow Road, Sadio Mane - making his return from injury - came off the bench and scored the only goal of the game, latching onto Henderson's lofted pass to smash past Tim Krul.

Speaking on the goal, England international Henderson added: "I t was a fantastic run from Sadio, great touch and a great finish - fantastic goal from him.





“We are just delighted to get the three points, it’s good that Sadio is back after his injury and he’s straight on the scoresheet, so nice to have him back and nice to get the three points.”

​Liverpool's next league fixture sees them host West Ham as the Premier League title edges inevitably closer to their grasp.