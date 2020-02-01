Jordan Henderson Admits Liverpool Players are Missing Anfield as He Issues 'YNWA' Rallying Call

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said the players are using the club WhatsApp group to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus shutdown, and alleviate the boredom of being away from Anfield.

Football is entering its third week of complete shutdown in the UK, with Liverpool's march to their first ever Premier League title remaining on pause until at least 30 April.

And speaking in a remote interview with ​Liverpool's YouTube channel, ​Henderson - who hasn't featured since February due to injury - has given an insight into how the players are keeping their spirits up.

"We've got a big WhatsApp group and things are getting fired in quite often, so everybody's sort of staying in contact and chucking different videos in and different challenges that we can do.

"There has been a lot of contact with the lads because normally we're spending every day together and travelling together and all sorts of stuff. To not see each other for a long period of time is strange, especially at this time of the season.

"But at the same time, when we have the off-season, again, it's pretty similar to that. It's just the time that we're at and the stage that we're at in the season that it is a little bit different. Now we're in the house and you can't really do anything else, it is a bit strange."

We're all locked indoors at present and fans across the world are desperately missing football to pass the time. Liverpool fans are no exception to that; quite the opposite, in fact, as they are desperate to get the action back underway and celebrate the remainder of their ​Premier League title challenge - be it indoors or otherwise.

And Henderson admits the players are missing the fans too, reiterating the message so often heard emanating from the Kop; You'll Never Walk Alone.

"We're missing them too, that's for sure! I would just say stay safe, of course, stay inside and keep listening to all the advice that the government and the authorities have given us. If we do that, this will sort of pass quicker than we hope.





"But just try to stay positive. It's a perfect sort of chance to use our song that we sing every game in terms of You'll Never Walk Alone – it's the perfect opportunity for that. I've seen stuff on social media where the nurses were singing along to it, but stuff like that is really powerful.

"This is the time where it's not just words, you've got to use it as best we can as people and as human beings.



