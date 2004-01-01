Jordan Henderson Admits Liverpool Were Wrong to Support Luis Suarez After Patrice Evra Racism Incide

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted the manner in which the club handled Luis Suarez's racial abuse of Patrice Evra in 2011 was 'wrong from top to bottom'.

Suarez was found guilty of racially abusing the Manchester United defender during the two sides' 1-1 draw in October that year, nine years ago.

Suarez was found guilty of racially abusing Evra | AFP/Getty Images

The FA conducted an investigation in December 2011 and the Liverpool forward was handed an eight-match ban and a £40,000 fine.

The day after the verdict, Liverpool players warmed up for their Premier League match at Wigan wearing 'Suarez 7' shirts in a show of support of their teammate, and also released a statement strongly defending the Uruguayan.

"You learn a lot from experiences," said Henderson, speaking on Anton Ferdinand's BBC documentary Football, Racism and Me [via the Daily Mail]. "I was a young player at the time so it was something I'd never really experienced before.

"Looking back on it now, I am not sure the club or everybody deal with it in the best way. From a player point of view, our mindset was on Luis and how to protect him, but really we didn't really think about Patrice.

Liverpool wore Suarez shirts in support of their teammate | Michael Steele/Getty Images

"I think that's where we got it wrong from top to bottom. If people want to point me out then I'll take full responsibility as well as a player. People will say, 'That's a bit late', but I suppose it's better late than never."

Henderson was part of the England team that played a Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, where he witnessed his black England teammates suffer racist abuse from the home crowd.

"People will probably look at me and say, 'Well what do you know because you haven't been racially abused?' – and I understand that," Henderson added. "For me, it is just making sure that my teammates are OK and my friends are OK and things like racism aren't acceptable."