Jordan Henderson Admits Trophy Celebrations Without Liverpool Fans Would Feel 'Pretty Strange'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that playing at Anfield, as well as the possibility of lifting the Premier League trophy without any fans, is going to 'feel strange.'

The Premier League is looking towards a June restart after being postponed back on March 13, with the Reds needing just two wins from their final nine games to land their first domestic crown in 30 years.

But fans will not be in attendance for the remainder of the season on safety grounds, leaving England international Henderson to explain to BBC Radio 5Live how peculiar a resumption is likely to feel for him and his Liverpool teammates.

"Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange," Henderson began. "It is still not over. We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season.

"After that, whether we win it or whatever, then [receiving] the trophy and the fans not being there... you just have to deal with it when it comes. Hopefully it does happen. We are still in a very good position.

"It will mean we have won the Premier League and we will all be very happy but then we can look to the future - and whenever fans are allowed back into the stadium, I am sure we will have some sort of celebration together."

Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, are back in training and following strict protocols of training in small groups, something that Henderson confirmed has made the players 'feel safe' amid a number of initial concerns.

"My opinion is that as soon as everyone is comfortable and as soon as it is safe to do so, we are guided by the experts and doctors on what they deem safe to do.

"For us at Liverpool, it has been really good. It has been great to get back and everyone has felt comfortable and safe, otherwise we would not have gone in. Hopefully that is the case throughout the Premier League."