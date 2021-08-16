Jordan Henderson agrees new Liverpool contract

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is expected to end the speculation surrounding his future after agreeing a new long-term contract at Anfield.

It was revealed back in July that there was significant uncertainty towards offering Henderson a new contract because of his age - he turned 31 in June - and the door was tentatively opened to a possible sale this summer.

Talks between the two parties have continued since then, and as noted by The Athletic, an agreement has been reached in principle over a three-year contract with the option of a fourth.

Nothing has been signed yet, but with both Liverpool and Henderson now in agreement over a new deal, things are expected to progress fairly quickly and the once-ugly situation could be resolved soon.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have played a significant role in the talks, helping to keep tensions low and urging both sides to show a little more flexibility to help get a deal over the line.

“It is important but it will happen,” the boss said of Henderson's contract on Friday. “We will sort it, however it will be. We will sort it. No doubt about that. It will get sorted.”

Klopp has never wanted to lose Henderson, just as he did not want to see Georginio Wijnaldum depart for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. But Henderson's fear was that the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, were not prepared to show him the same commitment.

Jurgen Klopp helped smooth things over Henderson | Pool/Getty Images

Henderson wanted to make sure Liverpool see him as a leader, both on and off the pitch, and not simply an ageing midfielder who will become more of a financial burden as he grows older, and it seems as though he has finally been given those assurances.

With things now moving in the right direction, Henderson is expected to become the fifth player to pen fresh terms - following the leads of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson,

The next step for Henderson is to make his first appearance of the season. He was not fit enough to feature in Saturday's 3-0 win over Norwich but is said to have excelled in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa on Sunday.