Jordan Henderson Congratulates Kevin De Bruyne for PFA Player of the Year Award

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has congratulated Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne for picking up the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, describing the midfielder as a 'class act'.

De Bruyne and Henderson were both in contention for the award after outstanding seasons for their clubs. However, it was the former who won the award on Tuesday after a season during which he equalled Thierry Henry's long-standing assists record, grabbing his 20th on the final day of the season. As if that wasn't impressive enough, he also managed 13 goals in the league in 2019/20.

PFA Players' Player of the year ? pic.twitter.com/5DlirRNOMG — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) September 9, 2020

The Belgium international became the first Man City player ever to win the PFA Player of the Year award, while he was also included in the Team of the Year. While he may have missed out on the prize, Liverpool captain and fellow midfielder Henderson quickly took to his Twitter after it was confirmed to congratulate De Bruyne, claiming he fully deserved it.

"Congratulations to Kevin De Bruyne, on winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award. Class act on and off the pitch. Well deserved," Henderson wrote.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk also quickly reached out to the 29-year-old after he picked up the award, posting on his Twitter: "Not a bad one to win I guess. Congratulations, well deserved big man!"

Despite the Reds' success last season and the performances of the likes of Van Dijk and Henderson, De Bruyne was a worthy winner. While his 2019/20 season will be remembered for him equalling Henry's assists record, what perhaps often goes largely unnoticed is his tireless work ethic and the sacrifices he makes for his team.

Equally, of course, he showed his quality throughout the campaign on the ball through his vision and range of passing. Indeed, De Bruyne set a new record for most chances created in a single Premier League season in 2019/20 with his tally of 136.