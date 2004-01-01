Jordan Henderson declares himself fully fit for England's clash with Germany

Jordan Henderson says he's ready to face Germany if called upon by Gareth Southgate, and has revealed the message sent to him by Jurgen Klopp after England's clash with Die Mannschaft was confirmed.

The Liverpool captain's participation in Euro 2020 was in doubt after he picked up a groin injury against Everton in February and subsequently failed to make a single appearance for the remainder of the season.

Despite featuring in the Three Lions' final warm-up game against Romania, the midfielder was named as an unused substitute in both of Gareth Southgate's side's first two Euro 2020 outings.

Henderson was handed his first appearance of the tournament as he came off the bench at half-time in England's final group game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, and despite admitting the road to recovery has not been easy he says he's ready to feature against Germany.

"The toughest part of being an athlete is dealing with injuries," he said as reported by the Daily Mail. "It wasn’t easy. I’m in a pretty good place.

"It was great to get on the pitch finally in a competitive game and get 45 minutes under my belt. I feel really positive, and hopefully I can keep contributing to the team."

Jordan Henderson made his Euro 2020 debut against the Czech Republic | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

England's game against Germany at Wembley Stadium sees them come face-to-face with Henderson's club manager Klopp's national side.

When asked if the German boss had contacted him about the game he replied: "Yes, he has texted. As soon as the final whistle went he just sent a smiley face emoji."

Southgate will be hoping to exorcise some demons against Germany on Tuesday, 25 years on from his missed penalty against Die Mannschaft at Euro 96.

The winner of Tuesday's game will advance through to the quarter-finals where they'll meet either Sweden or Ukraine in Rome on 3 July.