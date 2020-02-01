Jordan Henderson Downplays Own Form as Liverpool Target More Glory

​This season, ​Jordan Henderson is changing his own public perception through some outstanding performances on the pitch. Saturday proved no different as the club captain scored and assisted during ​Liverpool's 4-0 victory over ​Southampton.

Henderson has been a vital cog in ​Liverpool's well-oiled machine, realising rarefied form in recent matches. However, speaking after the game, the skipper was quick to deflect from his own performances and focus on the team.

Speaking to the ​Liverpool's official website, Henderson said, "I'm enjoying this season, we've put in some really good performances. Everybody is enjoying their football but it's also about the work ethic and giving everything for each other – and that's the most important thing to me."

"Just give everything you can for your teammates, which we have been doing. If you do that then you get your rewards at the end.

"For us, we just need to continue that, give everything we can right until the end of the season and then see where we are.

"It's always nice to get a goal, especially at Anfield of course. But the most important thing was the three points of course.

"The goals are important obviously and we scored some really good goals in the second half.

"Delighted with performance in the end, especially in the second half. Some really good goals and we've got to be delighted with the three points."

Liverpool have extended their points advantage to a gargantuan 22 points, ahead of ​Manchester City's game against ​Spurs. ​Henderson was insistent that his teammates wouldn't be getting ahead of themselves though, simply taking each game at a time.

"We're getting closer to our target but I don't see why we need to change – I keep saying it every week but it's the truth.

"We take the next game as it comes, that's the next challenge and the biggest challenge. We're focusing on that 90 minutes and giving everything we can, respect the opposition like we always do and just focus on each game as it comes.

"That's put us in good stead until now, so there's no need to change. We just need to continue on our journey, keep focused, keep learning at the training ground and then when we play on a weekend, give everything we can."

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday in an FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town.