Jordan Henderson eyeing Liverpool return after international break

Jordan Henderson is expected to miss around three weeks of action as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Liverpool were already short on numbers in midfield before their club captain limped off with 20 minutes to go in the recent 2-1 victory over Newcastle, with Henderson missing the Merseyside derby against Everton as a result of the injury.

Fortunately, Henderson is not expected to be sidelined for too long as The Athletic note that a scan on the midfielder's hamstring only highlighted a minor strain.

As a result, the 32-year-old is expected to miss a further three weeks of action and is even hopeful of being fit enough to play a role in England's Nations League matches against Italy and Germany later in September.

Should that timeline prove to be accurate, Henderson would miss Champions League meetings with both Napoli and Ajax, as well as Premier League games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

Liverpool face Brighton on October 1 and the expectancy is that Henderson will be available for that game.

Midfield has proven to be a real problem area for Jurgen Klopp, who brought in Arthur on loan from Juventus on Deadline Day to help make up the numbers.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both injured - significantly enough to see both miss out on Liverpool's Champions League squad - while Thiago has only just returned to training after dealing with his own hamstring injury.

Fabio Carvalho, who started the Merseyside derby alongside Harvey Elliott in midfield, is doubtful for Wednesday's Champions League opener after suffering a dead leg against Everton, while Curtis Jones continues to be assessed as he seeks to return from a calf injury.