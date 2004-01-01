Jordan Henderson hails England star as a 'one-off'

Jordan Henderson has hailed Jude Bellingham as a 'one-off' following his brilliant performance in England's 3-0 win over Senegal.

The 19-year-old put in a stunning showing for the Three Lions in the round of 16 game, bagging an assist for Henderson's opener.

Speaking after the game to BBC, Henderson was full of praise of the young England star.

"[He's] incredible," Henderson said. "I can't keep saying nice things about him because we're talking about, for me, one=--offs. But he's only young, he's only 19 and we need him to just play football but incredible, incredible."

When asked about what he sees from the current England squad that makes them special, Henderson replied: "Everything. I see great togetherness which is really important, especially to be a successful team, I feel like that togetherness and that bond is a thing that can get you over the line at times.

"When you've been through good and bad together, you haven't quite got over the line in certain moments, then it can make you stronger as a team. I feel that togetherness. I feel that strength. And we're got to use that going forward because we're going to need absolutely everything in the next game against a world class team.

Speaking after the game to ITV, Bellingham was also keen to praise Henderson as well, stating that the criticism of the Liverpool midfielder starting for England is 'ridiculous'.

'[It was a] Brilliant performance and I saw some of the rubbish that was said about him playing," he said. "It’s ridiculous, [Henderson is] so underrated technically and he’s delivered in a big game with a massive game so I think it’s about time he gets respect."