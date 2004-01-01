Jordan Henderson impressed by Tyler Morton's improvement

Jordan Henderson has praised Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton for his improvement in recent months following a string of appearances in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

The absences of the likes of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago has seen Morton pushed into the Reds' squad and he has made recent starts against AC Milan and Tottenham.

While it's been a baptism of fire for the 19-year-old, club captain Henderson says he has been impressed with his improvement.

“Tyler has been brilliant over the last few months, I really think he has improved,” Henderson told Liverpool's website.

“He has obviously learned and listened to a lot of the lads around him in training and being around the lads, in the dressing room and in training, it will certainly help him. And I think that has helped him going into games, I think he has looked comfortable and he hasn’t looked fazed at all and he has done really well.

“So hopefully he can just carry on doing that. He is a great lad as well, he has worked extremely hard and I’m sure he’ll have a big future ahead of him.”

Morton did come in for some criticism for a crunching tackle on Leicester's Ricardo Pereira during the Carabao Cup victory last week.

Pereira posted on his Instagram: "Perspectives. You can say I should feel unlucky after coming off in my returning game and part of me is, but after what could be a season ending tackle, what could be an ACL, I’m feeling lucky it’s none of those even though I’ll be out some time. Like I say, it’s perspective, for some it was just a yellow card."

Liverpool face Leicester again in the Premier League on Tuesday, having had their Boxing Day clash with Leeds postponed.

