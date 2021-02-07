Jordan Henderson laments 'costly errors' in Liverpool's defeat to Man City

Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool were simply punished for making mistakes in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, with the midfielder claiming the Reds' overall performance was good.

City took the lead at Anfield after 49 minutes through Ilkay Gundogan before Mohamed Salah levelled the game just after the hour mark with a penalty, but Liverpool fell apart following two howling errors from Alisson which City capitalised on to open the floodgates and kill off the game.

The victory extends Manchester City's lead atop the Premier League to five points. They also have a game in hand on second-placed Manchester United, while Liverpool sit fourth, ten points adrift of the league leaders.

City are starting to build a gap at the top of the league | Pool/Getty Images

Speaking after the match, as quoted by The Express, captain Henderson admitted he was 'very disappointed' by the result, and claimed it didn't tell the whole story: "I don't think the end result reflected the performance to be honest but we made mistakes and got punished.

"We competed well, this was more like the performance we are used to but like I say mistakes at the wrong moments cost us".

Pointing to the positives in their performance, he added: "Yes the result is very disappointing when you look at the scoreline but I felt large parts of the performance was more like us.

"I didn't think we deserved to lose by that much but we made costly errors that cost us".

The errors in question both came from Alisson, who has been key to Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League successes since signing in 2018. City made it 2-1 after 73 minutes when the Brazilian got his feet muddled in possession twice, encouraging a moment of magic from Phil Foden and drawing a spectacular noise from Jamie Carragher on commentary.

His confidence shot, Alisson made another mistake with the ball at his feet three minutes later and Raheem Sterling put the game beyond reach of a Liverpool comeback.

Jurgen Klopp's side have managed just three wins since the turn of the year and next face a trip to third-placed Leicester in the Premier League, which could again be season-defining for both sides.