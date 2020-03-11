Jordan Henderson Leading Liverpool's Efforts to Tackle Foodbank Shortages Amid Fixture Suspension

There is plenty to be downbeat about given the rapid spreading of the deadly coronavirus in recent weeks and the subsequent suspension to the football calendar, but Liverpool players are attempting to do some good for those in need of financial support.

The temporary postponement of all football across the leagues may have detrimental knock-on effects for those who rely on charitable collections on match-days, and consequently might not be able to provide for their increasing customers.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson and his teammates have banded together to show their support for the 'L ocal Fans Supporting Foodbanks' scheme, which unites Everton's Blue Union & Liverpool's Spirit Of Shankly to tackle foodbank shortages .





Liverpool's MP Ian Byrne told The Times that the players have offered to do their bit in supporting the local community, by 'covering all shortfalls' that come as a result of being unable to host match-day collections .

"Jordan told me that he'd seen our appeal and the players wanted to help," Byrne said.

"Obviously there's a lot of uncertainty and concern in our communities at the moment so any kind of offer like this is really important because it shows the kind of solidarity that we are clearly going to need. ​

"Without going into any great detail, the players have committed to covering all of the shortfalls that we will incur as a result of not being able to hold our usual match-day collections.

"This isn't the first time that the Liverpool players have shown us this kind of support and, although what they've done on the pitch this season has been incredible, I'd argue that this kind of gesture is even more important, especially at a time like this."

​Liverpool are on the verge of winning their first title in 30 years, but the entire season has been cast into doubt by the virus, which has brought football all around Europe to a grinding halt.