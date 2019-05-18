Jordan Henderson & Lucy Bronze Named as England Players of the Year for 2019

​Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been named as the 2019 BT England Men's Player of the Year, while Olympique Lyonnais right-back Lucy Bronze has scooped the Women's Player of the Year award.





Henderson lifted three trophies during the calendar year as Liverpool became Champions League winners for the sixth time, also picking up the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during 2019.





It's now been confirmed that Henderson has been named as the England Men's Player of the Year for 2019 - beating Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane to claim the award.

At international level, Henderson made seven appearances for England and helped the Three Lions finish as the third-place side in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.





For the women's award, former Liverpool player Bronze was named as England's Player of the Year for the second time in her career - last claiming the honour in 2015.





The 28-year-old finished as the runner up in voting for last year's Player of the Year award after just missing out to Ellen White, who was second place this time around. Like Henderson, Bronze lifted the Champions League last year with Lyon.





She also helped the French club win the Division 1 Féminine, the Coupe de France Féminine and an inaugural Trophée des Championnes.





Bronze was a key player for the Lionesses as they won the SheBelieves Cup for the first time, as well as helping England reach the semi-finals of a record-breaking Women's World Cup in France.

The Lyon defender played in 18 international games out of a possible 20 throughout the last calendar year and became the first English footballer to win the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award back in August.

