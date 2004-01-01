Jordan Henderson makes worrying admission over Liverpool's season

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted something hasn't felt right at the club for 'a little while now' after they slipped to a catastrophic 3-0 loss to Brighton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp described the defeat as the worst of his career as two goals from Solly March and a Danny Welbeck strike sealed an emphatic victory for the Seagulls which few would argue they did not deserve.

The Reds are now on a run of three games without a win, having tumbled down to ninth in the Premier League table, and Henderson acknowledged something has felt off at Anfield this year.

"Everything went wrong from the start to the end," he said in reflection to the defeat. "Brighton were better than us in all departments. It's a real low point as a team. We have to stay together.

"It's a tough moment but we need to get together, stay together and try and change things quickly. We have to try and learn and show a reaction.

"There wasn't one thing. It was numerous things and it hasn't been right for a little while now. Everybody knows that. We know we can be better. I'll take responsibility and the lads will. We have to try to put it right."

Asked whether the defeat was his worst as a player, Henderson admitted: "Probably.

"I can't remember another one. A really tough day. We're pretty low on confidence. The energy level is low. Everything. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We have to keep fighting and hopefully we can change it sooner rather than later.



"Of course it's really disappointing. We know we can play better and give even more. But you have to keep working.



"But you've got to keep working, you've got to keep going. There's no point in just sitting feeling sorry for ourselves. Like I said, the games are coming thick and fast – one midweek against Wolves and then Chelsea at the weekend. So, big games coming up and you've just got to keep your head down, work together, stay together as a team. Because this is the moment where people can think individually and do their own thing – but it's important we stay together and come through this, and it'll make us stronger in the end."