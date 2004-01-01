Jordan Henderson praises Caoimhin Kelleher's performance in Liverpool vs Chelsea

Jordan Henderson has hailed the performance of second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for his assured performance in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The Irish international was drafted in last minute to replace Alisson Becker - who test positive for Covid-19 - and gave a good account of himself at Stamford Bridge in only the fourth Premier League start of his career.

Speaking after the game (via the club's official website), Liverpool captain Henderson was full of praise for Kelleher.

“I thought he was outstanding," he said. "Not only his saves, but showing personality on the ball, playing out, being calm, his distribution was good.

“But he has been every time he has come in, so it doesn’t really surprise us, but I thought he was a big plus for us today – he was outstanding.”

Henderson also took the time to discuss the general performance of the rest of the Liverpool team.

“We’ll be disappointed with the goals we conceded," he continued. "Of course the first one is an outstanding finish but the lead-up to it we were disappointed with and then conceding so quickly on the second one, we’ll be disappointed with that also.

“But then we get in at half-time and I thought the lads came out and gave it everything. Chelsea are always going to create chances here, but I thought we defended and showed great spirit to keep going and keep digging in when the crowd was up.

“On another day we could have scored another one on the counter-attack, we had a couple of good chances, the ’keeper made some brilliant saves for them. So, in the end I think we’ve got to take the point and move on because it is a tough place to come.

“Of course, if you look at the league we would have liked to have taken the three points to try to get closer to [Manchester] City but, unfortunately, under the circumstances we couldn’t do that today.”