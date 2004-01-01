Jordan Henderson praises Jude Bellingham after impressive international break

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on his compatriot Jude Bellingham after the 19-year-old's excellent performances over the international break.

Bellingham started for the Three Lions in their 1-0 defeat to Italy and the 3-3 draw with Germany, managing to earn praise for his individual efforts despite another underwhelming international period for Gareth Southgate's side.

Having been considered a fringe player as recently as last year, Bellingham took advantage of Kalvin Philips' injury to form an impressive partnership with Declan Rice and now looks almost certain to be part of Southgate's squad for the impending FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a McDonald's Fun Football event in Liverpool, 32-year-old midfielder Hendersondescribed Bellingham as 'amazing' despite admitting he was reluctant to go overboard in his praise of the teenager.

"I like Jude, I think he's an amazing player," Henderson told reporters from The Mirror.

"He's a fantastic professional and his mentality is really key for his development. I almost don't want to big him up too much because he's still a young lad.

"There will be a lot of pressure on him at a young age, but of course he's a top, top player, and I'm sure he'll have a big part to play in Qatar."

Bellingham made his England debut in 2020 and went on to feature in the Three Lions' run to the Euro 2020 final the following year. His impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund at club level since then mean the teenager can hope for a more central role in the squad this time around.

Clubs across Europe are keeping a very close eye on Bellingham's situation at club level, with Liverpool among those chasing an expensive deal for the talented teenager.